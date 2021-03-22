Reby Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AB opened at $42.36 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

