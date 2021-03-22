Reby Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.