Reby Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBT. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.