REAL (REAL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $760.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, REAL has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $760.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.53 or 0.00645975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00023565 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

REAL Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars.

