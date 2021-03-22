Razor Network (RAZOR) Market Cap Tops $36.69 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $36.69 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00468233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00065578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00138683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.65 or 0.00764972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00076967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

