Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.00 Million

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce sales of $214.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $218.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $143.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $871.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.20 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $922.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. Rayonier has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $35.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 138.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

