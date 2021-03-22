Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,799 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TY. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TY opened at $31.64 on Monday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

