Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,185 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $74.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

