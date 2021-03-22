Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,299 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

NYSE MET opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

