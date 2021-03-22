Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,337 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

