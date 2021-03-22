Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.82 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $48.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

