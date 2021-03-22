Raydium Price Hits $8.52 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Raydium has a market cap of $188.86 million and $4.69 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $8.52 or 0.00014917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.75 or 0.00463605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00063470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00138812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.62 or 0.00727801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,169,665 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

