Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Sells 47,662 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,662 shares during the period. Ellington Financial accounts for about 3.6% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $30,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 496.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

