Quest Diagnostics’ (DGX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $137.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

