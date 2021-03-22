QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.02 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

