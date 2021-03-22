QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $57.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of QGEN opened at $49.90 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in QIAGEN by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

