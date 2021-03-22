Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.