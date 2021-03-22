Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Boosted by SVB Leerink

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -304.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,505,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,449,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

