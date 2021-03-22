Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

VLO stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,455.85, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,512 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Valero Energy by 55.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 12,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

