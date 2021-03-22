Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Up 59.5% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $11.43 or 0.00020058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $35,549.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.48 or 0.00474858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00065176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00137662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.65 or 0.00785900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00076141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.