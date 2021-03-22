Pure Storage (PSTG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/25/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Pure Storage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights.

2/22/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $32.00.

2/11/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. 221,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,146. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

