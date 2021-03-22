Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Trading 570.2% Higher This Week

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 184.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $53.95 million and approximately $548,373.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 570.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.21 or 0.00459118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00064570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00138869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00057633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.00752974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00075108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

