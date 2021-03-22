Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $1.81 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

