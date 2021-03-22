Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,784 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,167 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 479.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zumiez by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zumiez by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,376 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zumiez by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $165,255.40. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $6,052,108.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,299,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,203 shares of company stock worth $9,513,092. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.