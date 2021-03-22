Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,688 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 220,584 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,449,000 after acquiring an additional 152,715 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

NYSE:FLT opened at $280.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $292.70. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.