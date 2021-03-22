Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,326 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

