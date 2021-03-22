Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $76.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

