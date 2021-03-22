Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.94 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

DTE Energy stock opened at $129.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

