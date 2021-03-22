Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

