Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after buying an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in GoDaddy by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

NYSE GDDY opened at $73.22 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.