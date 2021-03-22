Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,802 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,479 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VMware by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VMware by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,680 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,861,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $145.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average of $125.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.