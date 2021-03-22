Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $242.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.