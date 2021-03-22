Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,566,000 after acquiring an additional 127,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after acquiring an additional 95,813 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIO opened at $568.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $598.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BIO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

