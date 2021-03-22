Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 17,533 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Loews by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

L stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $757,274. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

