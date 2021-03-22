Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 14,055 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $94.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

