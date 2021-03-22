Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $233,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $24,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,025,000 after acquiring an additional 237,983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

SIG opened at $60.96 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.