Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ferro were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferro alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.