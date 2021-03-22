Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 116,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SLCA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

SLCA stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $950.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

