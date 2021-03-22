Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 5,888 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 535.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 820,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 118,608 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

