Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,976 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $134.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

