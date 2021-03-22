Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 14,131 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,131 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

ESPO stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.