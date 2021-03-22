Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $54.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

