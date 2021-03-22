Psagot Investment House Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1,086.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

SPG stock opened at $116.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

