Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,330,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,505,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,114,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,051,000 after purchasing an additional 570,677 shares during the last quarter.

INDA opened at $42.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

