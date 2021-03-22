Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.