Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 100 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,301,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $888,368. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USPH opened at $119.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.