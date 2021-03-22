Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 53,000 Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TransEnterix were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRXC stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $582.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRXC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

