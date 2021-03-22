Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 388 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $213.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

