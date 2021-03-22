Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,973 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,417,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,019,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition alerts:

PSACU stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.