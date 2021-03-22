Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.59.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,801. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

